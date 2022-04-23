Kris Jenner cries in court, tells judge Blac Chyna 'tired' to kill Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner is opening up about the relationship between son Robert Kardashian and ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna from her eyes.

In her testimony to LA court, Kris on the verge of tears narrated how her son Rob was held at gunpoint by the star.

“She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to his [Rob’s] head,” the momager, 66, said while on the verge of tears. “My daughter, 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint … I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed.

“Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke,” Jenner continued, her voice booming in the courtroom.

“I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show, put her in a home … so we can take it away. Why would we do that?” she asked. “This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Jenner went on to describe Rob and Chyna's relationship had a lot of substance abuse.

“It’s an ongoing theme in their relationship — the drinking, the drugs.”