Prince Harry 'aching' for the Royal world left in UK

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling "lonely" in the US and is "aching for the world he left behind," according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.



The Duke of Sussex, who resides in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has been navigating life away from the royal spotlight since stepping back from his duties in 2020.

Recently celebrating his milestone 40th birthday privately with close family and friends, Harry's transition to life in America seems to have its challenges.

Schofield suggests that the prince may be missing the family and friends he left behind in the UK.

During a recent appearance on GB News, royal commentator Schofield discussed Harry’s feelings of loneliness in California.



"100 percent," she affirmed, emphasizing that his upbringing at an all-boys school fostered deep, fun friendships that are hard to replicate.

Reflecting on his past, Schofield noted, "He experienced something that most people don’t—going away to school and waking up with friends every day, followed by Christmases in a castle filled with cousins."

She contrasted this with Harry’s current birthday celebration, where he would be surrounded by just four people: his wife, Meghan, their children, and her mother.

Concluding her analysis with a poignant eight-word statement, Schofield remarked, "I do believe he aches for the world he left behind."

In a contrasting view, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his insights on Prince Harry’s demeanor, suggesting that the Duke is, in fact, enjoying his life in the US.

Analyzing Harry's appearance at a charity tennis tournament just before his birthday, Stanton noted, "Harry showed real expressions of happiness and joy," emphasizing that there were no signs of fake smiles.





