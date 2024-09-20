Angelina Jolie celebrates divorce anniversary with wild hair for CR book

Angelina Jolie flaunts gorgeous hair in CR book.

Angelina Jolie graces the cover of CR Fashion Book, marking a significant moment as it coincides with the eight-year anniversary of her divorce filing from Brad Pitt.

In the stunning cover shoot, photographed by Luigi & Iango, the Oscar-winning actress flaunts her wild, curly blonde hair.

Adding a personal touch, Jolie's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, giving fans an intimate glimpse into the process.

Inside the magazine, the Eternals star opened up about her new venture, Atelier Jolie, emphasizing the importance of personal expression in fashion.

"Over the years, I've seen fashion dictated by trends and anointed arbiters of taste," she reflected.

"But to look inward and dress for oneself—to truly express oneself with creativity and resourcefulness—is a useful rebellion in this modern age."

Jolie also revealed her playful side, stating, "I like to be silly and love good standup comedy," showcasing her multifaceted personality as she continues to make waves in both fashion and life.

She expressed her excitement about launching the store, describing it as a thrilling opportunity to see what unfolds when "artists collaborate."

In an interview with Carine Roitfeld for CR Fashion Book, Angelina elaborated on her vision for the project, stating, "My intention was to build a space—a home, really—for people to create and be inspired."

She explained that Atelier Jolie is designed to bring together artists and designers from around the globe, emphasizing a focus on community and collaboration.

"At the heart is an invitation to re-engage in design and build community," she shared.



