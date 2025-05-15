Sofía Vergara shares what she’s looking for in new relationship

Sofía Vergara has recently shared what she’s looking for in her new relationship after Joe Manganiello divorce.

During an appearance on the Today show on May 14, the Modern Family alum revealed what kind of man she would like to date for now as she reflected on her single life.

“I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me,” said the 52-year-old.

The Griselda actress explained, “Somebody tall, handsome. I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting you.”

Interestingly, Sofia revealed one quality in a man and that’s to find “somebody fun because I need fun in my life”.

“I’ve been single now for a year and a half, and I kind of panicked once I got divorced,” she remarked.

Sofia mentioned, “I was like, ‘I’m 52, what’s gonna happen? Where am I going to find [someone]?’”

However, the Despicable Me actress added, “I’m not really in a hurry anymore.”

After three months of Joe’s separation, Sofia sparked dating rumours with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in April 2024.

Later, the Colombian native announced their breakup at the Golden Globes in January 2025.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Sofia added that she's manifesting “health, money, a boyfriend in the new year”.