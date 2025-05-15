Blake Lively's lawyer denies threat claims involving Taylor Swift: 'Categorically false'

Blake Lively's attorney slams Justin Baldoni claims as 'false'

Blake Lively's lawyer is finally breaking silence on Justin Baldoni's claim of text threats involving Taylor Swift.

Lively, who has currently been embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, was previously accused of ‘coercing’ the Anti-hero hitmaker to take a stand for her in the ongoing dispute.

While Taylor’s team has denied any involvement in the legal battle, Baldoni claimed that the Gossip Girl star indeed demanded Taylor to "release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 36-year-old’s attorney Mike Gottlieb was quick to debunk any such rumours surrounding her pal, Swift.

He told the outlet, "This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.

"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process.

“We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

For the unversed, Lively initially filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment on set.