Jennifer Coolidge admits becoming 'over sensitive' due to Hollywood rejections

A Minecraft Movie star Jennifer Coolidge has spoken about her struggles she faced in her initial days of career.

The 63-year-old has largely struggled with rejection in showbiz. She got rejected multiple times in auditions before getting her big break.

While addressing to new graduates at Emerson College on May 11, Jennifer revealed that there was a time when she was really over sensitive.

She was continuously in a state of just recovering due to rejection for roles, mean comments and negative criticism.

But The White Lotus star did not let it mess with her mental health, rather she became her ‘own champion’ and stopped paying heed to outside validation.

She explained to students, "Don't listen to the people who mess up the real story that you've got going. It's your ability to convince yourself you really can make it, because you really have to be your own champion."

Jennifer stressed on tuning out the outside noise and focus on yourself. According to her, "It really doesn't matter what anyone thinks or says."

Coolidge’s recent film A Minecraft Movie featured Jason Momoa and Jack Black in key roles. The film grossed over $300 million worldwide.