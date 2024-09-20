Beyonce’s mother Tina rejects response to Dolly Parton’s CMA Awards snub comment

Beyonce's mother refuses fake response to Dolly Parton’s comment about CMA Awards snub comment

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles has recently claimed she had not responded to Dolly Parton's comments about 2024 CMA Awards snub.



Earlier, Tina clapped back at Dolly for saying Beyonce might not be nominated because the “country music field” prioritised “country artists,” who had been in the genre their “whole life” in a since deleted Instagram post.

Before deleting her post, Tina wrote, “Oh Ms. Dolly, we love you, but Bey did spend her WHOLE life workin’ hard since she was 9! She got country roots too. She’s mastered her craft and broken records in EVERY genre.”

“So, sayin’ she didn’t ’spend her life’ in country music dismisses all the work she put in,” continued the 78-year-old.

Tina added, “Bey don’t need to stay in one lane to get respect – her talent and work ethic speak for themselves! She’s been putting in the work, and nobody else gets asked to “spend their life” in one place to be recognised! #been country.”

However, after facing backlash on September 19, Tina revealed she didn’t post the response to Dolly, as she writes, “This is fake, not from me” under another Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Dolly addressed Beyonce’s CMA Awards snub, as she told Variety, “There’s so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that.”

The Jolene hit-maker remarked, “But I didn’t even realise that until somebody asked me that question.”

Dolly appreciated Beyonce’s new album as she called Cowboy Carter “a wonderful album” that Beyonce “can be very, very proud of.”.

The country musician spoke to the outlet, saying, “I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose.”

Dolly noted, “I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album.”e