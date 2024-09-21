Katy Perry set for secret Melbourne show ahead of AFL grand final performance

Katy Perry to play surprise Melbourne before headlining AFL grand final.

Rumors are swirling that American pop sensation Katy Perry is gearing up for a "secret show" in Melbourne ahead of her highly anticipated AFL Grand Final performance next week.

The I Kissed a Girl singer is set to arrive in Australia soon, and insiders are buzzing that she may perform an intimate set at a local Melbourne hot spot.

Speculation points to Perry possibly heading to Poof Doof, a popular LGBTQ venue in South Yarra, on Thursday to launch her latest album, 143, which drops on September 20.

The venue, renowned for attracting high-profile international acts, has been tipped by the Herald Sun as the site of her rumored surprise gig.

Perry, who was confirmed earlier this year to headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2024 AFL Grand Final, shared her excitement about the upcoming performance at Melbourne's MCG.

"I'm so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final," the pop star said in a statement.

With her album launch and a secret Melbourne show in the air, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling week for Katy Perry fans Down Under.

"See you in September, Oi Oi Oi!" Katy Perry playfully teased as excitement builds for her headlining performance at the 2024 AFL Grand Final.

The Firework hitmaker is set to take the stage at the MCG, and AFL executives couldn’t be more thrilled.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, expressed the league’s excitement, stating, "Katy Perry is an international music icon who has been entertaining fans with her chart-topping hits for many years.

The AFL is delighted to have her join us at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final for what will undoubtedly be a spectacular Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment performance."