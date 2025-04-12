Prince Harry exposes shocking reason behind royal family security 'tactic'

Prince Harry made bombshell comments about the royal family's 'controlling tactic' amid his ongoing legal battle in the UK for his security arrangement.

In conversation with People, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has been feeling "exhausted and overwhelmed" with the shocking details unfolding in the never-ending case.

The former working royal said his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad."

For the unversed, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020.

The couple, who is now residing in Montecito, urged the late Queen Elizabeth to let them live abroad and as they continue to support the monarchy. The Duke said, "We were trying to create this happy house."

The report claimed that Harry believed his security "would remain in place" after the Sandringham Summit in January 2020.

Notably, court documents revealed that the late Queen supported his grandchild's family's need for "effective security." However, as soon as he left the UK, Harry's security downsized, which means he will no longer receive state-funded security despite fears.

It has been said that the move could be the royal family's "deliberate tactic of control" in order to bring Harry and Meghan back to the royal fold, seemingly leaving the Duke heartbroken.

Prince Harry admitted that it was "difficult to swallow" in his headline-making interview.