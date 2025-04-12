Daniel Goddard makes exciting comeback to soap opera with 'General Hospital'

The Young and the Restless star Daniel Goddard is making a long-awaited return to the world of soap operas—this time on General Hospital.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the 53-year-old actor is set to join the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama as Henry Dalton, an environmental physics professor under investigation.

After TV Insider reports that he’ll make his first appearance on Tuesday, April 15, the fans have been eagerly waiting to catch his GH debut.

Best known for his 12-year run as Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2019, Goddard had been on a three-year hiatus from acting when he received a surprising call from his former talent manager, Michael Bruno.

At first, he auditioned for the role of Jack Brennan but didn’t land the part. However, things took a dramatic turn when the show’s creators developed a brand new character specially for Goddard.

"I was just gobsmacked by it," he expressed during a conversation with the Soap Opera Digest. "I felt like it was meant to be."

Moreover, Goddard is thrilled to join General Hospital as it reunites him with Genie Francis, who played his on-screen mother, Genevieve, on The Young and the Restless. Francis now stars as Laura Collins on GH.