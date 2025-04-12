Meghan Markle receives new honour after Harry's stern message to royals

Meghan Markle received praise and honour after her husband Prince Harry sent shockwaves in the royal family with his shocking confession amid an ongoing security case.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise solo appearance in Manhattan to watch the magical Broadway musical show Gypsy.

The former working royal delighted the performers backstage as she shared warm hugs and expressed admiration for the incredible play.

People Magazine reported that an insider revealed, "Meghan was totally happy to come backstage and very generous with her time."

"She made her way around the room, greeted everyone and was just very smiley and nice," the source shared.

According to the report, Meghan "kept telling them how much she loved the production" and she was gushing specifically to Audra McDonald, a critically acclaimed actress about her remarkable performance.

The source said, "The company were all so happy to have her there and appreciative of her support."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan was honoured with the title of a 'generous' person after the Duke of Sussex confessed to being 'exhausted' amid his security case in the UK.

He further claimed that the royal family "deliberately" created the security issue to force the Sussexes back into the fold.