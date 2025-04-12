Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick’s ‘secret engagement’ revealed

Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have confirmed their secret engagement.
The Rolling Stones rockstar met the American choreographer in 2014, during a tour in Japan.
According to Hamrick, their relationship didn't hit off in the first meeting, but they did notice a spark among each other.
Soon after the tour ended, the duo became associated to each other romantically.
The 81-year-old have been secretly engaged to the 37-year-old, as the retired ballerina told herself in an interview that they have been engaged for two or three years.
However, Melanie is just loving their bond the way it is and she is scared to change anything about it.
She spilled details about their marriage plans in conversation with the French magazine Paris Match.
She opened, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."
While talking about the key to their incredible bond, Hamrick added, "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."
