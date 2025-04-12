Meghan Markle reclaims spotlight from Prince Harry with emotional meetup

Meghan Markle released an emotional statement after a surprise solo outing in Manhattan amid Prince Harry's headline-making visit to Ukraine.
Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a series of photos, featuring heartwarming moments from her backstage meet-up with the team of Broadway's Gypsy.
Dressed in a chic black-and-white outfit, Meghan shared warm hugs and smiles as she lauded the magical play.
She wrote, "If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage."
"And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night…."
"Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theatre didn’t have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening."
It is important to note that Meghan reclaimed the spotlight from her better half after his two-day court hearing in the UK and an unexpected visit to war-hit Ukraine.
