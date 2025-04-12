Palace rushes to defend King after Prince Harry’s new bombshell claims

Buckingham Palace seemingly scrambled to dismiss major claims about King Charles after Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview regarding his security case.

The Duke of Sussex had attended a two-day legal proceeding as he challenged the UK Home Office about his security, claiming that he was “singled out” for “unjustified and inferior treatment” by Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

While there is decision pending on the matter, Harry appeared disillusioned in his comments.

Harry said that he was “exhausted and overwhelmed,” as his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case”. He also maintained that only his father can intervene and resolve the matter once and for all.

The King’s private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, is a member of Ravec. However, palace sources “have strongly refuted the idea that the monarch could involve himself in the judicial process”, via The Telegraph.

Moreover, Buckingham Palace officially does not comment on security matters.

Full-time taxpayer-funded security is given to the King and his wife Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children.

Harry is understood to not have seen or spoken to his father or his brother, Prince William, for several months.

In the interview, Harry had also made the implication that he was given a “bespoke” security arrangement as a controlling tactic to bring him back into the royal fold.

The current agreement requires the Duke to provide a 30-day notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit then assessed on its merits before a decision is made on whether to grant protection.