Ines de Ramon requests her pals not to talk about her and Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon knows Brad Pitt is a private person: Source

Ines de Ramon loves Brad Pitt and wants him to trust her which is why she has banned her friends and family to talk about her and Troy star.



A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “Ines has told all her pals to never ever leak any information of any sort about her or them.”

“She is playing it very safe because she loves Brad and wants him to trust her as she hopes to marry him one day,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She really cares about him.”

Another source revealed that Ines also “made work contacts sign NDAs” so that no details could go out of her and Brad.

“Ines knows that Brad has a big issue with women who kiss and tell, he loathes that and thinks it's lame,” shared an insider.

The source noted, “He has always worried that women use him for his fame.”

However, the source mentioned, “Ines clearly is not doing that and he feels at ease with her.”

“She is being super careful to not say a word about him because she wants to build trust with him, she wants him to lean on her and see her as wife material,” pointed out an insider.

The source added, “She is in this for the long haul and doesn't want to mess anything up with Brad.”