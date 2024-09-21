Selena Gomez thinks it’s not ‘shameful’ for being vulnerable about personal struggles

Selena Gomez: 'I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable'

Selena Gomez has recently lashed out at trolls who have derided her for sharing her personal struggles publicly.



Speaking at the Women in Film dinner alongside her little sister, Gracie, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, “I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and want help.”

“That is not shameful,” remarked the 32-year-old, per PEOPLE.

Selena stated, “I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar.”

“That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something,” explained the singer as well as actress.

Selena, who released her documentary about mental health called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in 2022, added, “I don’t have it all put together, I’m me and that’s all I can be.”

Addressing her 11-year-old sister Gracie, the songstress mentioned, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person or that you aren’t kind because that is so cruel.”

“Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book,” she said.

Earlier in a Vanity Fair interview, Selena opened up about her health problems and why she cannot get pregnant.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she admitted.

The singer-songwriter explained, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” stated Selena.

Selena noted, “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she added.