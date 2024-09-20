Neighbours annoyed by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s presence: 'moping around'

The couple stepped down as working royals and leaving the UK in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbours are reportedly "fed up" and eagerly awaiting their departure.

Since moving into their £12 million Montecito mansion after stepping down as working royals and leaving the UK in 2020, the couple has faced some negative opinions from those living nearby.

Many neighbours have begun voicing their discontent, with one anonymous resident expressing strong dissatisfaction with the couple, who live there with their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Speaking to the Montecito Journal, the disgruntled homeowner said that they “cannot wait for her [Meghan] to go”.

Another neighbour, Frank McGinity, said that he was turned away from their gates after trying to perform a nice gesture.

The navy veteran, who lives next door to the couple, tried to share some films he made about the local history of the area, thinking they would have been interested in learning about their new home.

However, the 88-year-old was promptly snubbed by security guards. He said: “The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’

“I was trying to be neighbourly,” he recounted in his memoir Get Off Your Street.

He also expressed his bewilderment over the pair’s decision to move to the Riven Rock estate, which normally skews towards an older demographic.

He told the local publication: “We don't see them very much around here.”

A columnist for the paper said that he also did not see the couple very much out and about in the area.

Richard Mineard said: “It’s a very wealthy community, we have a lot of people giving a lot of money to our cultural organisations as well as charities, but we don’t see them.

“They live rather splendidly, it couldn’t be a nicer place.

“The community is waiting for them – they’re gnashing at the bit. The cachet of a Duke and Duchess!”

He said the limited few times he has seen the pair, Harry has been riding his bike, taking a walk, or heading out for lunch.

Meanwhile Meghan, has been spotted a few times moping around the area on a shopping or lunch trip.