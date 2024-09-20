Jimmy Fallon wife Nancy revives lost family treasure for his 50th birthday

The father of two said he ‘never felt more loved’

Jimmy Fallon’s friends and family banded together to give him the most perfect present for his 50th birthday.

On this week’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host revealed that his wife, Nancy Juvonen, gave him an incredibly sentimental present — a refurbished jukebox that once belonged to his family.

Fallon shared how his day began with a special “Pee-wee Herman breakfast,” cooked by Nancy and their two daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9. “My mom used to make that for me, it was the best,” he added.

Afterward, they led him to another room where the mystery gift was waiting. When Fallon unwrapped it, he was stunned to find his dad’s old jukebox, a piece of his childhood that he thought was gone forever.

“My dad fixed machines, so he fixed this jukebox, and so we had a jukebox in our house with 45’s and doo-wop music but all sorts of music,” Fallon reminisced.

“And then it just broke, because it was old, it was from the 50s or whatever. And then we got rid of it, I think we gave it for free,” he revealed.

But by chance, a friend found the exact jukebox in a store last year and tipped off Nancy, who bought and refurbished it with Bluetooth.

To Fallon’s surprise, the jukebox still had his dad’s handwriting and even featured the song Oh Babe What Would You Say, a tune that holds special meaning for him and Nancy from when they met on the set of Fever Pitch.

Fallon, beaming with gratitude, called it “the best day” and shared, “I have never felt more loved in my life.”