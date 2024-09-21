Demi Lovato reflects on negative impact of fame on her mental health

Demi Lovato opens up about her mental health struggles in 'Child Star'

Demi Lovato has recently reflected on negative impact of fame on her mental health.



“I didn’t realise that it would have such a negative impact on my mental health,” said the 32-year-old while sharing about her experience with fame in a new documentary, Child Star.

Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, continued, “And unfortunately, sometimes that looks explosive, like an incident where you punch your backup dancer on an airplane or you overdose from heroin.”

The singer revealed that working on the documentary enabled her to make amends for the way she behaved in the past.

“Talking to people who knew me at a different time in my life was challenging because I wanted to apologize for my behavior,” she stated.

Demi noted, “I wasn’t the nicest person to work with at times because I was struggling so much internally, and I was under a lot of pressure.”

The songstress also disclosed that conversations with Raven-Symoné and Alyson Stoner in Child Star was “really cathartic”.

“They were so lovely, so incredible, and so receptive, and I was so grateful for that,” she remarked.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, the Cool for Summer artist explained how she decided to make Child Star.

“This was just a story that I had been wanting to tell for quite some time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Child Star, which was released on September 17, features interviews from celeb stars like Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci and Alyson Stoner.