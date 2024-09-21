Hilarie Burton Morgan dishes out interesting details about 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Hilarie Burton Morgan opens up about her working experience in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Hilarie Burton Morgan has recently dished out details about One Tree Hill reboot.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Hilarie revealed, “What I can say is that this go-around, being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens is something that — whether I was doing a reboot or a new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is something that is so vital to me.”

Sharing her experience of working in a reboot, Hilarie stated, “It is the core of anything I've done that's successful.”

“So, I'm excited to be able to team up with people that I look up to, people that I love dearly,” remarked the 42-year-old.

Hilarie, who played Peyton Sawyer for six seasons on the hit teen drama series, further said that the “stories” she wants to tell in this “phase of my life are very different than they were when I was 20”.

“That certainly affects how you tell stories,” she added.

Hilarie opened up that she and Sophia Bush were shocked when the news of the reboot was being “leaked in August”.

However, the actress explained that the “nicest thing is seeing the positive fan reaction to it and all of our friends from the show commenting on posts and just getting to show enthusiasm, because obviously we want Netflix to greenlight it”.

Meanwhile, the reboot news came almost seven years after Hilarie and Sophia were among the 18 former female cast and crew members who accused One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.