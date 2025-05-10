Jeremy Renner compares upcoming 'Knives Out' film to Marvel flick

Jeremy Renner to star along with 'James Bond' star Daniel Craig in new film

Jeremy Renner is all set to feature in the upcoming Knives Out sequel.

The 54-year-old is widely known to be a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in multiple MCU films.

In a recent interview, Renner spoke about the upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, where he praised director Rian Johnson and also compared the movie with Marvel films.

The Avengers star added, "I don’t know. He’s such an interesting guy, Rian. He’s such a great, smart dude. Way too nice for that too. And it’s a guy - nothing ruffles his feathers.

"That was the exciting part of being able to do it, right? It was the main reason to do that. And obviously work with Rian. And what a great blessing, dude.”

Jeremy explained that he is just too excited for the new project because it feels like a Marvel movie as he has no idea what he did in it.

While talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Tag actor said, “Really excited to - I want to see … I’m just excited to see. It’s because I have no idea. It’s like a Marvel movie, really, because I don’t know what the heck I did."

The forthcoming Knives Out installment is going to feature Renner alongside Daniel Craig, Andrew Scott and Glen Close.