Josh Hartnett talks working with Anne Hathaway on set of ‘Verity’

Josh Hartnett reflects on working with Anne Hathaway on set of ‘Verity’

Josh Hartnett opened up about his experience on set of the upcoming film Verity, where he stars alongside Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

Hartnett, who always desired to work with Hathaway in his career, finally found an opportunity to fulfil his wish in the latest project.

In an interview with Lauren Venezian, the Trap actor revealed that he has "met Anne quite a few times over the years and always wanted to work with her, and she said she always wanted to work with me."

He continued, "So when this came along and there was a chance we could do it together and [Anne] was producing so she had the ultimate choice, along with [director] Michael Showalter they decided to cast me."

"It was just an awesome opportunity to work with her and Michael," said the 46-year-old actor.

Praising the cast as whole, he added, "I feel like the whole thing came together magically. Really good cast."

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Colleen Hover novel of the same name. Verity follows the story of Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), who has hired struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) to complete the remaining book in his wife’s unsuccessful series after a "mysterious accident" has left her unable to finish.

However, when Lowen discovers an unfinished manuscript, she begins unravelling chilling secrets that could change everything.

Verity is slated for release on May 15, 2026.