Prince Harry sparks King Charles tension as he keeps Diana legacy alive

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father King Charles may not be redeemable after his latest interview, but his late mother would have different thoughts on the matter.

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared in an explosive interview with BBC has reportedly left the monarch “frustrated and upset”, dubbed his verdict on UK security appeal as a classic “institutional stitch-up”.

While many experts shared that the late Queen Elizabeth would have been “horrified” by her grandson’s action, a close friend of Princess Diana revealed her true feelings over son’s actions.

“I think she might have been proud,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello!, noting that the late Princess of Wales would have been said, ‘I'm glad you said what you thought.’

“I think she would, I’m guessing, that she might have been quite proud of him for speaking up and saying what he thought, because that’s what she liked,” Seward continued. “She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards, which is, of course, what happened to her.”

Diana famously gave a candid interview to Martin Bashir in which she revealed the truth about her royal life. She also confirmed Charles’ affair with Camilla.

Seward shared that when she saw Diana “quite shortly after that”, the late princess was not upset about what she said. Diana had said, “No, I don't regret any of it.”

“She said, ‘I got thousands of letters about other people who suffered from anorexia and bulimia'. So that's how she twisted it,” the author said.

“She said, ‘The only thing I felt a bit bad about was talking about James Hewitt.’ She had said, if you remember, that she was in love with him, or had been in love with him, and she felt bad for William and Harry saying that.

“She, at that moment, thought it was a successful interview.”

It seems that Harry had taken after his own mother for the BBC interview even though King Charles felt "betrayed" by his son.