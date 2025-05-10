Olivia Culpo bonds with estranged sisters ahead of baby’s arrival

Olivia Culpo’s sisters Aurora and Sophia finally won back their pregnant sister, putting recent tensions to rest during a heartfelt reunion.

Earlier this week, the siblings cozied up and flashed bright smiles as they posed together, making amends with Olivia, 33, after upsetting her big-time.

On Thursday, May 8, the 2012 Miss Universe took to Instagram to share photos and short videos from her elegant Parisian-themed baby shower.

Among other photos, one snapshot captured Aurora, 35, cradling Olivia's growing baby bump as Sophia, 28, hugs her sister from behind. The actress added four white heart emojis in the caption.

It is pertinent to note that the trio pictured together after Aurora and Sophia revealed they disappointed the pregnant model by skipping her smaller baby shower in Denver.

On Sunday, May 4, in the episode of the duo’s Casual Chaos podcast, Aurora said that Olivia had told her older sister that it is not necessary to come since it would be "super small," so she didn't made it to the party.

Sophia also had to skip the gathering to attend a wedding, inviting Olivia’s wrath. Aurora recalled, "Like, we're the worst sisters. The bar is this low. 'I do everything for you guys. You do nothing for me,' which is, by the way, not true at all."

Thanks to the recent baby shower, the three sisters found their way back to each other, and the heartache appears to be melting away.

Notably, Olivia and her San Francisco 49ers running back husband Christian McCaffrey, 28, first announced that they are expecting their first baby together via a post on Instagram in early March.