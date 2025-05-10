Prince Harry sends emotional video message after receiving tragic news

Prince Harry recorded an emotional video message after receiving heartbreaking news regarding his charity in Africa.

The Duke of York sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Ghanaian World War II veteran Private Joseph Hammond in a new statement.

Sir Hammond took to his Instagram account and released Harry's video in which the Prince was lauding the selfless sacrifices made by the former war hero.

King Charles' son said, "Happy birthday Hammond of Ghana, Happy birthday sir, wishing you a very very happy 100 birthday."

He added, "The Invictus delegation has just returned from Ghana and says that you are in fine spirits. I am very happy to hear that. Thank you from all of us for your incredible service, [when you were in uniform] and as a veteran, you are quite literally a hero."

Harry acknowledged the efforts of Sir Hammond as he wrote his memoir and said he looked forward to reading it.

"I really truly hope that we will be able to celebrate together once Ghana joins the Invictus community, I have been giving good reports from the Invictus community delegation, they really enjoyed their visit and very much enjoyed catching up with you. I wish you well. I hope to see you soon. Happy birthday sir and take care," he ended his video on a happy note.

In response, Sir Hammond expressed gratitude towards the Duke of Sussex for his kind words and birthday wish.

"It is a true honour for the Joseph Ashitey Hammond Foundation to partner with the @weareinvictusgames to establish not just a centre but one of the very best here in Africa," the veteran penned.

It is important to note that Prince Harry's new video appeared on social media after a charity partly run by him admitted that its rangers committed human rights abuses in the Republic of the Congo.