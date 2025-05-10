Bad Bunny delights fans with world tour announcement 

Bad Bunny announced Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour, sending his fans wild with the exciting news.
After much speculation, the Puerto Rican singer finally unveiled the tour dates for his upcoming series of concerts, which shows him headlining stadiums in Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
The singer, who was recently linked to Kendall Jenner, will make a thrilling comeback to Europe, returning for the first time since 2019 after his Most Wanted Tour.
Additionally, the tour if of significance as it will be his first Latin America stint since his World’s Hottest Tour. Meanwhile, he’ll perform for the first time in Australia, Brazil, and Japan.
The Monaco singer is slated to kick off his 23-date stadium tour in November in the Dominican Republic before wrapping this year’s dates in Mexico City.
He will resume in Colombia in January, making stops in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, to name a few.
Debí Tirar Más Fotos World tour dates revealed
See the complete list of the dates below:
Nov. 21, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Estadio Olimpico
Dec. 5, San Jose, Costa Rica, Estadio Nacional
Dec. 10,Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP
Dec. 11, Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP
Jan. 23, Medellin, Colombia, Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Jan. 30, Lima, Peru, Estadio Nacional
Feb. 5, Santiago, Chile, Estadio Nacional
Feb. 13, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate
Feb. 20, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque
Feb. 28 Sydney, Australia, ENGIE Stadium
March 2026, Tokyo, Japan
May 22, Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic
May 26, Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz
May 30, Madrid, Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31, Madrid, Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
June 20, Dusseldorf, Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 23, Arnhem, Netherlands, Gelredome
June 27, London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 1, Marseille, France, Orange Velodrome
July 4, Paris, France, La Defense Arena
July 10, Stockholm, Sweden, Strawberry Arena
July 14, Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy
July 17, Milan, Italy, La Maura
July 22, Brussels, Belgium, King Baudouin Stadium
Keeanu Reeves to return in 'John Wick 5'
Vanna White shares never-before-seen picture from childhood with fans on Wheel of Fortune
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to striking fan edit of her 2025 Met Gala look
Bravo makes major decision regarding ‘Real Housewives of New York City’, Bethenny Frankel reacts
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share big news about critical matter
'Anora' star Mikey Madison slated to share screen with Kirsten Dunst in upcoming film