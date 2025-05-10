Bad Bunny delights fans with world tour announcement

Bad Bunny announced Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour, sending his fans wild with the exciting news.

After much speculation, the Puerto Rican singer finally unveiled the tour dates for his upcoming series of concerts, which shows him headlining stadiums in Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

The singer, who was recently linked to Kendall Jenner, will make a thrilling comeback to Europe, returning for the first time since 2019 after his Most Wanted Tour.

Additionally, the tour if of significance as it will be his first Latin America stint since his World’s Hottest Tour. Meanwhile, he’ll perform for the first time in Australia, Brazil, and Japan.

The Monaco singer is slated to kick off his 23-date stadium tour in November in the Dominican Republic before wrapping this year’s dates in Mexico City.

He will resume in Colombia in January, making stops in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, to name a few.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World tour dates revealed

See the complete list of the dates below:

Nov. 21, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Estadio Olimpico

Dec. 5, San Jose, Costa Rica, Estadio Nacional

Dec. 10,Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP

Dec. 11, Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP

Jan. 23, Medellin, Colombia, Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan. 30, Lima, Peru, Estadio Nacional

Feb. 5, Santiago, Chile, Estadio Nacional

Feb. 13, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate

Feb. 20, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

Feb. 28 Sydney, Australia, ENGIE Stadium

March 2026, Tokyo, Japan

May 22, Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic

May 26, Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz

May 30, Madrid, Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31, Madrid, Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

June 20, Dusseldorf, Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 23, Arnhem, Netherlands, Gelredome

June 27, London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 1, Marseille, France, Orange Velodrome

July 4, Paris, France, La Defense Arena

July 10, Stockholm, Sweden, Strawberry Arena

July 14, Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

July 17, Milan, Italy, La Maura

July 22, Brussels, Belgium, King Baudouin Stadium