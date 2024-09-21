Chester Bennington’s mom says she feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park

Chester Bennington’s son Jamie has also voiced his disapproval of the replacement

Chester Bennington’s mother, Susan Eubanks, has expressed her deep disappointment over Linkin Park's decision to move forward with a new vocalist, Emily Armstrong, without notifying her.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eubanks revealed that she found out about Armstrong, of Dead Sara, joining the band through an online search, despite promises from co-vocalist Mike Shinoda to keep Bennington's family informed.

"I feel betrayed," she stated. "They told me if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew that I [wasn’t] going to be very happy. I’m very upset about it.”

Eubanks also shared how difficult it is for her to see Armstrong perform songs originally sung by her late son, Chester, who passed away in 2017.

"Having her sing my son’s songs is hurtful," she admitted.

She feels the band’s decision is erasing Chester’s legacy, saying, "It’s like making him go away, erasing the past."

Previously, Chester’s son Jamie also slammed the band’s decision to bring Armstrong on board, considering her alleged past ties to the Church of Scientology and her initial support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.