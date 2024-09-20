Prince Andrew's state of mind worries Royals after Amazon's 'Scandal' exposed

Prince Andrew faces intense public pressure.

Members of the Royal Family have reportedly voiced concerns about Prince Andrew following the release of Amazon Prime's new drama A Very Royal Scandal, which paints a harsh picture of the Duke of York during the infamous Newsnight saga.

The less-than-flattering portrayal has sparked conversations about Andrew’s state of mind, according to royal experts.

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, commented that he "comes across as the most obnoxious individual you would ever have the misfortune to meet" in the series.

On the Palace Confidential podcast, her colleague Jo Elvin noted, "A lot of us assume Andrew is impervious to public perception, but it must affect him in some ways."

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths added that Andrew had been on an emotional rollercoaster, struggling with depression in the wake of the interview’s backlash.

"He was reportedly taking to bed in a low state but, like Tigger, managed to bounce back," Griffiths shared.

Andrew has been going through a "low stage," with members of the Royal Family expressing concern over his well-being.

"Recently, I've been hearing that some in the family are quite worried about him," she shared, adding that it must be "terrifying" to be so publicly scrutinized.

"It's a terrifying thing to be completely and utterly hauled over the coals in front of the whole nation," she said.

A Very Royal Scandal delves into the infamous Newsnight interview, largely from the perspective of its anchor, Emily Maitlis.

Despite Andrew reportedly sinking into a period of depression following the interview, the series portrays him in a surprising light.

