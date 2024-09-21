Zayn Malik fans go wild as Gigi Hadid reveals daughter's full name on birthday

Gigi Hadid’s sweet birthday post for daughter Khai Malik.

Zayn Malik's fans are buzzing after Gigi Hadid revealed that her four-year-old daughter, Khai, shares Zayn Malik's surname.

In a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her fourth birthday, Gigi shared the full name, "Khai Malik," for the first time, sparking excitement among her followers.

The reveal came during a Baby Yoda-themed celebration, with a Disney Descendants-themed scroll showing the name "Khai Malik" and inviting her to Auradon Prep.

The moment thrilled fans, especially as the model had previously kept her daughter's surname private since her split from the former One Direction star in 2021.

One enthusiastic fan captured the excitement, commenting, "THE 11TH PIC WHEN IT’S WRITTEN KHAI MALIK," echoing the excitement across social media.



Another exclaimed, "KHAI MALIK STOP IM SOBBING," while others chimed in with comments like, "Our Girl," and, "She's so lucky!"

Though Gigi’s current boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and ex, Zayn Malik, were not featured in the snaps, the model and former One Direction star both posted touching tributes to their daughter.

The model shared a series of photos from the vibrant celebration alongside a caption: "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, Baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible - will be in the water from dawn til dusk."

She added, "She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty... Khai - it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!!"

Fans were overjoyed with the intimate glimpse into Khai's world, making the post all the more special.