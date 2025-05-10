Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti give rare insight into love life

Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti gives rare insight to relationship

Bridgerton actor Luke Newton recently took a significant step in his relationship with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti.

Newton confirmed his romance with Roumelioti a year ago and made it Instagram official.

The Lodge star shared a couple of photos of himself from the Netflix’s Pre-BAFTA TV Awards Party, along with a cosy picture of giving a kiss on the cheek of his dancer girlfriend.

The post came as a surprise since Newton has choose to keep his personal life private after his career skyrocketed due to his role in the hit regency period drama.

In a previous interview with WWD magazine, he opened up about his growing fame, saying, "I was finding it really overwhelming."

Newton added, "I had a moment in Australia where I was like, 'Oh no, I’m getting in a good place with this and starting to really enjoy it and not feeling too overwhelmed by it all.' Then it was the premiere and I was like, 'Oh no, I’m not at all.'"

Newton’s TV series Bridgerton is set for the release of season four. The actor hinted about his return to the series with co-star Nicola Coughlan earlier this year.

However, the streaming platform has not yet confirmed the release date for the new season.