Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes important announcment

The former Queen of Denmark has cancelled all upcoming engagements after injuring her neck and fracturing her hand.

Queen Margrethe II, who stepped down from the Danish throne in January, recently provided an important health update. Lene Balleby, Head of Communications for the Royal House of Denmark, issued a statement confirming the news.

She said: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has today been discharged from the Royal Hospital and is now back in her home at Fredensborg Castle.

"Queen Margrethe was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after a fall, which unfortunately caused damage around the neck vertebrae as well as a fracture of the left hand.

"As a result of that unfortunate fall, the left hand is now in plaster, and the Queen will have to wear it for the coming months and a stiff neck collar.

"Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and under the circumstances well, but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period.

"It also means that the Queen's attendance at a number of events has been cancelled in the coming time."

A post on social media read: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was discharged from Rigshospitalet today and is now back at her home Fredensborg Palace."

The Royal Family's loyal fans were quick to send well wishes, with the comment section of the post flooded with concern and love.

It has been a difficult few years for the 84-year-old, health-wise.

February 2023 saw the royal undergo "extensive back surgery," which led to her decision to abdicate the throne.

In her New Year's address at the end of 2023, the royal said of her surgery and decision to step down: "[The surgery] went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me.

"Of course, the operation also gave rise to thoughts about the future – whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

While Queen Margarethe is set to take it easy for the next few weeks, she is still a constant present in the public eye, attending meetings and public engagements.