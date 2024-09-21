Angelina Jolie explains why tattoos meant so much to her and children

Angelina Jolie shares her views on tattoos

Angelina Jolie has recently explained what some tattoos meant to her and some of her children who also have ink.



Speaking to CR Fashion Book, the Maleficent actress opened up that some of her six children also have “tattoos”.

During the interview, Angelina responded to a question by Carine Roitfeld, “I just started my tattoo journey. Can you tell me about your most recent tattoo and the significance of it?”

To which, the Tomb Raider actress replied, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together.”

Angelina pointed out that “some of her other kids got inked too”.

“There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” remarked the Eternals actress.

Angelina revealed she debuted her bird tattoo back in June at the Tony Awards in NYC.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Salt actress discussed about her side hustle, Atelier Jolie.

“Over the years, I've seen fashion dictated by trends and anointed arbiters of taste,” stated the mother-of-six.

Angelina mentioned, “But to look inward and dress for oneself—to truly express oneself with creativity and resourcefulness—is a useful rebellion in this modern age.”

The actress pointed out that she also has a “fun side”.

“I like to be silly and love good standup comedy,” she added.