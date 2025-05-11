Prince Edward secret royal role confirmed after major palace announcement

Prince Edward had a hidden role ahead of a important event as King Charles appointed him for a crucial mission.

Buckingham Palace on Saturday confirmed that the neither the monarch, nor Prince William will be attending the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV. Instead, the Duke of Edinburgh will be representing the royal family at the event.

Now, it has been revealed that Edward was responsible for sending out invites for a the garden parties which are held at the palace as part of his royal role granted by the King, via GB News.

The 61-year-old royal presented Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards to 2,000 young recipients during a special ceremony followed by a rousing speech on Friday.

Previously, the title of the Duke of Edinburgh was held by Prince Philip. After the ascension of Charles, Edward was granted the honourable titles of their father and the patronages.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award was designed to challenge young people between the ages of 14-24 to attain standards of achievement and endeavour in a wide variety of active interests.

It is then expected these young people will serve their communities as they experience adventure to develop and learn outside the classroom.