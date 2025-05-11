Jennifer Aniston shares strong reaction to LAPD amid stalker scare

Jennifer Aniston has recently shared her strong reaction after the police revealed her house address.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “Jen is furious with the LAPD for releasing where she lives.”

“They gave her exact block address. Since the incident she has had fans coming to her gate, hoping to get a glimpse of her,” said an insider.

Last week, the Friends star was at home when alleged stalker Jimmy Carwyle from Mississippi smashed his car through her mansion gate.

Later, he was held at gunpoint by a security guard until Los Angeles police arrived. But now, Jennifer expressed her annoyance over LAPD as they identified the block of her Bel Air home in their crime report.

Another source mentioned that Jennifer “has hired extra private security but she is considering moving because she no longer feels safe”.

“She expected more discretion from the police. This was her dream home but now everyone knows where she lives,” pointed out an insider.

Another source added, “Jen is extremely shaken up. She was home when this happened and she believes the police may have exposed her to further risk.”

For the unversed, Jimmy was reportedly charged with felony stalking, vandalism and threatening bodily harm. He would face three years in jail after what the actress’ lawyers called “a two-year campaign of harassment and stalking”.

On May 8, Jimmy appeared in a LA courtroom as he wrapped himself in a blanket. He was told to remain in custody and undergo psychiatric tests.

The stalker’s estranged wife Julia revealed she was “shocked” by his appearance.

“It doesn't even look like him. He's not there,” she mentioned.

Julia further said, “He believes he is Jesus Christ and she was supposed to be his queen. Mental illness is real.”