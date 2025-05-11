'Pretty Little Liars' star goes Instagram official with new romance

Tom Francis and Maia Reficco didn’t just make their Broadway debuts this season, they went for an Instagram debut as a couple, too.

Francis, 25, and the Pretty Little Liars actress are no longer hiding their romantic relationship following their Met Gala date night on Monday, May 5, at the afterparty.

After making their first appearance together earlier this week, the You star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 10, going public with their little sweet secret.

He introduced his new love interest as, "M’lady" in the caption of the series of photos of the lovebirds.

Reficco, 24, played her part in hard launching the relationship by chiming in his comments section, saying, "tomas!!!!!!!! [heart suits, and human heart emoji]."

The cover photo of the carousel featured the Tony Award nominee actor sitting behind Reficco, resting his chin upon her head as she lay in his arms.

The following snapshot was a mirror selfie snapped by the American-Argentine actress and singer as Francis embraced her from behind.

The pair looked stunning in coordinated looks, with Reficco matching Francis’ custom tan Todd Snyder suit with a cream-colored lace Sofia Roman dress.

Notably, the new couple is making waves in their respective professions. Although they haven’t worked together professionally yet, they both made their Broadway debut this season with different productions.

Reficco starred in Hadestown, while Francis has been in Sunset Blvd. production.