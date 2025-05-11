LaTanya Jackson reveals plans about quitting acting with Samuel L. Jackson

LaTanya Jackson shares future career plans with husband Samuel L. Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson got candid about the close bond and commitment she shares with her husband Samuel L. Jackson.

The actress, who is nominated for her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in Broadway’s Purpose, revealed the pact she has with the Pulp Fiction star.

While attending the 2025 Tony Awards junket in New York, the Juanita actress told the People magazine that she and Samuel plan to keep on working as long as they possibly can till they give warning to each other to say goodbye to their career.

"My husband and I, Sam and I, both have said we’re going to do it till the wheels fall off," she revealed to the outlet.

"We both have this pact between us that if we see ourselves doing more [than] we should be doing, we’ll pull each other in and say, ‘its’s time. Come in the house,’ and do it that way."

She added, "We are just going to do this as long as life allows."

LaTanya and Samuel have been married for more than 40 years, and were together for a decade before tying the knot. The couple share a daughter named Zoe Jackson.