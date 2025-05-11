Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller set to star in new James Gray thriller

Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller set to star in James Grey new thriller

Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have now joined Adam Driver for the upcoming James Gray’s film, Paper Tiger.

Previously, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong were casted in lead roles, but due to their other commitments, they had to drop their parts, as per Variety.

Written and directed Gray, the film is described as a "tense and gritty" story, following two brothers as they try to achieve the American dream, only to become "entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true."

Its synopsis reads, "As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorised by Russian 'Mafiya.' Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal once utterly unthinkable now becomes all too possible."

Paper Tiger will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira and Anthony Katagas alongside Raffaella Leone, Gary Farkas, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem and Andrea Bucko.

The film's executive producers are Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, Riccardo Maddalosso and Emily Salveson.

The movie also reunites Driver and Johansson after 2019’s Marriage Story for which they both earned Academy Award nominations.

The Paper Tiger release date is yet to be announced.