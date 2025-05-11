Hispanic country music star Johnny Rodriguez dies at 73

Johnny Rodriguez, the country music star famous for his chart-topping song That’s the Way Love Goes, has passed away at the age of 73.

The late chart-topping Hispanic singer breathed his last on Friday, May 9, surrounded by his family.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Aubry Rodriguez, who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her beloved father.

"Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him," she wrote alongside a solo picture of the We’re Over singer, posing with his black guitar.

She expressed her deep gratitude to fans, colleagues, and friends for their utmost love and support during grief.

"While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable - and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together," she wrapped up the touching caption.

Several of his songs, including Rodriguez’s debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez, became a No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 1973.

Notably, Rodriguez, who was one of the first Hispanic country music stars to find success at the beginning of his career, had a total of six No. 1 tracks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which includes That’s the Way Love Goes, I Just Can’t Get Her Out Out of My Mind, Just Get Up and Close the Door and Love Put a Song in My Heart.