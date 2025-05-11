Prince Harry's feud with royals, security case take toll on his health

Prince Harry has been hailed for making "good points" in his latest bombshell interview. However, he was also in serious distress due to the security case verdict and his never-ending feud with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently appeared on BBC to discuss the verdict of his security case setback, leaving him "devastated."

Harry expressed his fears of "history repeating itself," referring to the incidents that happened with his late mother Princess Diana.

He also offered an olive branch to royals while saying that life is too precious for holding grudges.

Speaking of Harry's emotional plea, royal expert Afua Hagan told True Royalty TV, "I don't think he can separate the issues with his family from the issues of security, because it's all tied up."

He added, "It is all the same thing. The reason why he is in the position he is now is because of the family, because he feels that they are instrumental in taking away that security from his nuclear family, from his immediate family."

"You can see the toll that this has taken on him over the past five years, but there was also an element of him saying lots of the quiet parts out loud," Afua stated.

The royal commentator claimed that Harry made "some very good points" in his interview but he believes he did not deliver it in the "best way."