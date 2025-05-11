Zara Tindall makes first statement about King Charles, Prince Harry rift

Zara Tindall seemingly broken her silence on the ongoing crisis in the royal family as the rift between King Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, deepen.

The daughter of Princess Anne had stepped out on last week for an exclusive event in Mayfair as she skipped major significant royal calendar events for VE Day. She was also notably absent from the garden party despite being a constant presence for the previous ones.

During the glamorous soiree was hosted by The Sporting Club in London, Zara was a star guest and spoke about her stellar sporting career.

In the conversation, King Charles’ favourite niece got candid about the “struggles” of the royal family as the tensions grew over the course of past few weeks between the monarch and his younger son.

“It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100 per cent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do,” she said.

“Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other.”

Zara also spoke about her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, hinting that after her passing things had changed drastically.

“We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here anymore. She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us.”

After Prince Harry had lost his security bid in UK courts, the Duke of Sussex gave an explosive interview to BBC, calling the 'devastating' verdict an 'institutional stitch-up'.

Despite Harry also stating that he was open to a reconciliation, some of the comments – the duke stated ‘I don’t know how long my father has – only fanned the flames of the feud.

Sources revealed that the monarch feels “betrayed” by his son, meanwhile Prince William is livid and reportedly wants to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles for good.

However, it is uncertain if Zara still maintains civil ties with her cousin, Harry, as the two once shared a friendly bond.