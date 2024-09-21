Modern Family's Nolan Gould recalls thinking Sarah Hyland was 'old' at 25

Sarah Hyland played the oldest Dunphy sibling, Haley

Nolan Gould was so young when he started playing Luke Dunphy on Modern Family that he thought his on-screen sister Sarah Hyland was “old.”

Appearing on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast Dinner’s On Me, Gould reminisced about thinking Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy, was “old” when he was younger.

"I’ll never forget Sarah coming in one day saying, ‘Oh my God, I feel so old.’ She was 24 or 25," Gould shared, adding, “And I thought to myself, ‘You are’ — because I was 16, and I was a jerk.”

Gould, now 25, reflected on how much his perspective has changed over the years. "Now I’m 25, and I’m like, Oh my God, it’s happening," he joked.

Having started Modern Family at just 10 years old, Gould admitted he didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of the show until he was a teenager. "I don’t think I really clocked what was happening until I was like 14 or 15. That’s when I kind of became sentient, and I was like, ‘Woah!’ This just fundamentally changed me.”

After Modern Family wrapped in 2020, Gould has continued his acting career, appearing in Grey’s Anatomy and two films in 2023: Miranda’s Victim and The Nana Project.