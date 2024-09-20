Prince Andrew's scandal continues to haunt King Charles with new series

Netflix's Scoop released in April, offers a fresh look at the controversial interview

Prince Andrew has been described as a "problem that refuses to go away" for King Charles, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke of York's notorious Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis has now become the focus of a major TV drama.

Amazon Prime's new three-part series, A Very Royal Scandal, chronicles the events leading up to and following Prince Andrew's interview, which saw him questioned about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The series, following Netflix's Scoop released in April, offers a fresh look at the controversial interview and its aftermath.

A royal commentator has looked at how Prince Andrew is the "problem that refuses to go away" and will prompt further "embarrassment" for King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

As the show is released, royal author Jennie Bond suggested how the Firm will feel about the interview being back in the headlines.

"Andrew really is the problem that refuses to go away," Bond claimed.

"I’m sure the King, and indeed Andrew, wish the interview had never taken place, even though Andrew was so pleased with it immediately after the filming."

Looking at how this show is different from Netflix's Scoop, Bond claimed the reason behind this is Emily Maitlis's involvement.

"As Emily was so involved with this show – as opposed to the last one – it’s getting much more publicity than I imagined it would.

"It promises to fill in quite a few blanks around the making of the interview and Andrew’s demeanour before, during and afterwards."

She continued to tell OK!: "I don’t imagine the King will watch it, but he will be made aware of its contents and any repercussions I’m sure.

"It’s bound to be a further embarrassment for all concerned."

Speaking to LBC about the show, Maitlis said: "I feel uncomfortable at moments, and I feel concerned, and I think I'm also conscious... that it's not just the ramifications [for] Andrew, it's everyone around him.

"It's the loyalties to others and the women in his immediate periphery, as well as, of course, to the Epstein victims that [are] the heart of this story."