Royal family issued new warning ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could stir up more trouble for the royal family, an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who's due to touch down on UK soil for a charity event on September 30, is making headlines for his potential role within the monarchy after King Charles and Prince William's surprising messages.

A royal expert has warned of another potential crisis brewing for the Firm, saying: "There is a crisis on the way."

Royal biographer Tom Bower told OK!: "They will know they're not desperately in need of money at this very moment but they constantly have to think about how they're going to plan for the future."

The expert went on: "I think Harry has got another book, the ghost writer said there was enough material for another book. And of course Meghan has got a book, which would be infinitely more damaging than anything they've written so far. The problem is how desperate will the Sussexes become?"

Bower tried to explain the situation in his own words, saying: "There is always this ticking time bomb because they have much more they could say, especially Meghan about her time in London. Her own words would be hugely profitable for her and likely very damaging [to the royal family] because she's only got bad things to say."

Recently, King Charles' youngest son Harry raised eyebrows as he issued a statement saying his mission was “to continue showing up and doing good in the world”.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work."

The Duke seemingly sent a message to his father with his meaningful comments, saying: "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”