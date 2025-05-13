Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make another shocking move after red carpet debut

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet latest move sends fans into frenzy

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet recently caused the media to buzz with their red-carpet debut at 70th David di Donatello Awards.

The duo made their official appearance as a couple around two years after they began dating in spring 2023.

Now, a new development is in the news: The two have already taken a huge step in their relationship.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Kylie Cosmetics founder is 'really happy' and 'relieved' at their debut in Rome.

As per the insider, they have gotten 'really serious', and it was a 'big step' for them.

The source even made some bombshell claims about Jenner and Chalamet's present life.

They told the outlet that Kris Jenner's daughter and Complete Unknown actor 'are practically living together'.

The Oscar-nominee 'stays' at 27-year-old's house during his time off from work.

"He's been fully integrated into her life," revealed the source.

This was a 'natural' progression for The Kardashians star who had been supporting Zendaya's former co-actor from the 'sidelines' for long.

The source added that 'everything is going well' in their relationship, and she is 'proud' of him and wanted to make their relationship public.

The insider also mentioned that 'he makes her feel calm and confident'. and this relation has made her feel different from what she felt in the past.