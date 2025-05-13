'Barbie' actor to mark directorial debut with feature film starring Jamie Dornan

Pamela Anderson to feature in new movie along with Jamie Dornan

Michael Cera is all set to mark his directorial debut with film titled, Love Is Not The Answer.

Fifty Shades of Grey famed Jamie Dornan and Pamela Anderson are going to feature in the Cera’s feature film.

However, the plot of the forthcoming project is kept under wraps it has been briefly described as ‘precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection’.

The Superbad actor is taking the director’s chair for the first time, for which he also penned the script for.

Reportedly, Steve Coogan and Fred Hechinger will also be playing a pivotal role in Michael’s film. Meanwhile, some other actors are in talks to come on board with the project.

The 36-year-old is teaming up with the production company 2 AM, who previously produced Nicole Kidman’s Baby Girl.

On the other hand, the Juno star is expected to grace the red carpet of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to support Wes Anderson’s black comedy The Phoenician Scheme.

The film features Tom hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Muray and Mia Threapleton.