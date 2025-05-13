Prince William, Harry fallout: What went wrong between beloved brothers

Prince Harry and Prince William, who once shared a strong bond, are not on speaking terms anymore.

According to reports, William is still angry with his younger brother for ‘humiliating’ the royal family in the public. Sources share that the Prince of Wales is unwilling to forgive Harry despite his recent pleas for reconciliation in the recent BBC interview.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared that William and Harry were “so close all their life” and “they went and did everything together”.

Arthur claimed that there has to be a more plausible reason behind the feuding brothers which has not yet been publicised yet.

“Something must have happened that seriously happened that William just can't stand him anymore,” he stressed during The Sun's podcast, adding that the situation is “just so sad”.

He went on to state that this is not the end for King Charles’s two sons. Arthur claimed that there might come a time when Harry would finally end the feud.

“I do believe in the prodigal son. You can say, I'm sorry and repent and promise not to do it again,” he said. “And I'm sure the King and William will say ‘ok, let's give it another try.’”

However, royal author Robert Jobson claimed that Prince Harry needs to a make a “straightforward apology” to King Charles and Prince William in order to move forwards especially after making shocking claims in the BBC outburst.

Following the verdict of his security appeal, Harry dubbed it a “institutional stitch-up” in an attempt to slam the royal family.

Arthur agreed that Harry has to make amends and “stop this talking about stitch ups and things like that” in order to really have a reunion with his family.

Robert noted, “I really don't know how the King can make the first move unless he can trust his son. And at the moment, we've not seen any evidence as to why he should.”