Kim Kardashian trial: star faces her attackers in Paris court after 10 years

Kim Kardashian returned to Paris this week to confront the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016, nearly a decade after the infamous heist.

As reported by Sky News, the reality TV star, 43, appeared in court on Tuesday, May 13, dressed in a black skirt suit and dark sunglasses, flanked by her mother Kris Jenner and a full security detail.

She greeted the judge with a quiet “Hello” and thanked authorities “for allowing me to tell my truth.”

Kim grew emotional while recounting the night of October 3, 2016, when masked men stormed her luxury residence disguised as police officers. “I had fallen asleep naked with a robe on,” she told the court, recalling her confusion as she saw the hotel concierge handcuffed and forced into her room.

The Kardashians star is facing off against 10 defendants in what French officials have called one of the most high-profile celebrity robberies in modern history. The thieves allegedly made off with $9 million in jewellery, including a $4 million engagement ring gifted by then-husband Kanye West.

Earlier that day, Kim’s longtime friend and stylist Simone Harouche testified she feared Kim had been “raped or violated” when she heard her screams.

“I have babies and I need to live,” Harouche recalled the mom-of-four crying out during the attack. She later found the star “beside herself,” her robe disheveled and feet taped together.

When asked about the risk of flaunting expensive jewellery, Harouche responded, “Just because a woman wears jewellery doesn't make her a target. That's like saying because a woman wears a short skirt she deserves to be raped.”

One of the defendants, Yunice Abbas, issued an apology via video message, asking for forgiveness. Harouche said she had “no” reaction to the apology.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.