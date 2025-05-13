Kate Middleton drops jaws in Victoria Beckham dress as she performs key royal duty

Kate Middleton drops jaws in Victoria Beckham dress

Kate Middleton stunned fans with a surprise appearance at an event in London hours after Meghan Markle dropped new episode of her podcast series.

The Princess of Wales dropped jaws in chic Victoria Beckham dress as she arrived at the British Fashion Council event at London’s 180 Studios, celebrating young British creatives and the thriving UK fashion industry.

The future Queen received praise from guests as she awarded sustainable designer Patrick McDowell with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2025 on Tuesday, May 13.

Princess Catherine, who also presented the award in 2022, was all excited to pay homage to the late Queen’s legacy.

Patrick McDowell lavished praise on Kate after receiving award from the royal, saying: "It’s a huge privilege and honour. She’s been an amazing advocate of British fashion and really flies the flag for British fashion."

He went on: "She also looks incredible and is a real style icon. ‘It is extra special to receive an award from her today.

"The Royal Family has been incredibly supportive from Queen Elizabeth II and the King."

The stunning video of Kate's heartfelt tribute to the late Queen went viral as royal fans and commentators shared it on their social media accounts.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was first presented to Richard Quinn. in February 2018 - when Queen Elizabeth II made her first visit to London Fashion Week.