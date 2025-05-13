Katie Price makes shocking revelations on Peter Andre split

Katie Price has finally shared the real reason behind her divorce from Peter Andre.

Speaking on the latest episode of Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, the model, who was married to Peter for four years, said, “We broke up because he thought I was having an affair with my dressage rider, and I've never slept with him.”

“I just kept my horse there, and I was happy keeping my horse there, and he was married,” remarked the 46-year-old.

Katie continued, “But when me and Pete split, because he used to keep saying, that's it. I've had enough. I've had enough.”

“It got to a point where I went well divorce me. And I remember the day, because then I flew to the Maldives with the kids,” explained the model.

Katie recalled she was at the airport, and their divorce news was “all on Sky News,” but it wasn't mutual at all.

“And then I redone a statement saying I don't want to split with Pete, it's Pete that's splitting with me,” mentioned the mother of two kids.

Katie pointed out that she and Peter never talked about this issue face-to-face and all the procedures went through lawyers.

“I've never sat down with Pete… we probably would've sorted it out but we were kept apart,” added the media personality.