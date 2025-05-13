Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases more romance in upcoming season

Nicola Coughlan surprises fans with exciting update of much-awaited installment

Nicola Coughlan recently offered a glimpse into her role as a mother in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

The Irish actress, who garnered recognition for playing Penelope Featherington in the hit 2020 Netflix series, hinted at “more romance” in the highly anticipated fourth season.

In an exclusive interview with BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday, May 11, Nicola, 38, said, “What’s coming? Lots more romance. We’re shooting it still, takes a long time to shoot Bridgerton, takes about eight months, this one’s taken nine. So it’s a full of pregnancy this season of Bridgerton.”

Reflecting on other characters, she added, “We got new leads this year, Luke Thompson, who we’re used to, Yerin Ha, who’s new and gorgeous, sort of a Cinderella story. In terms of me, I’ve got a ginger baby. She’s a married woman, she’s a writer, but it’s delightful and gorgeous as always.

This conversation comes on the heels of the Barbie star choosing to take the lead in season three of the drama, alongside her co-star Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton.

Season three centres on the love story between Penelope and Colin.

For the unversed, Bridgerton ranked among Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows of all time as of July 2024.